Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion Announces Dividend

MTRN stock traded up $12.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 218,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a 1 year low of $91.44 and a 1 year high of $137.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Materion by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

