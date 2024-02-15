Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 101,500 shares traded.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
