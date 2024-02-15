Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.00. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 286,435 shares.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

