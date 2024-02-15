MediciNova (MNOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 158,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

