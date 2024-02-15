Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.21

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 63288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Medifast

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Medifast by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

