Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

