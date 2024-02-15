Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. 155,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 169,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -69.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth $38,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

