Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,766,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $530,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,708 shares of company stock worth $367,783,315. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $10.75 on Thursday, hitting $484.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,190,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

