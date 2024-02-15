Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 12-Month High at $488.25

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $488.25 and last traded at $487.23, with a volume of 12796357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $473.28.

Several research firms have commented on META. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,708 shares of company stock worth $367,783,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 383,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,853,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 461,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,493,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,214,000 after buying an additional 3,104,549 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 60,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

