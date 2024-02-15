Metahero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $901,308.56 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and $901,308.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002355 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005017 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.