Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.62. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 1,772 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $20,938,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,970,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.