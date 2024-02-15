MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.61 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $137,460.44 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

