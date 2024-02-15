MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth about $296,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 37.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLO traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 3,594,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,467. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

