MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $725.01 and last traded at $728.75. Approximately 1,725,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,464,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $769.88.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $52,146,535 over the last three months. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.