Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

