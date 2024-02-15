Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Minim

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Cash Hitchcock bought 743,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,447.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,447.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Minim alerts:

Institutional Trading of Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim Trading Down 2.0 %

MINM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.80.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 59.57% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Minim will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Minim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.