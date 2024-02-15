Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP.A stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

