Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 304,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,147. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

