MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading 5.6% Higher

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 77,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 92,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

MonotaRO Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.