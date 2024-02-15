Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-11.000 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

MCO opened at $372.80 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.44 and its 200 day moving average is $353.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

