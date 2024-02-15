Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,481,528.42 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.38. 106,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
