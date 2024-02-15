Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,481,528.42 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.38. 106,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

