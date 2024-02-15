Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 241.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

