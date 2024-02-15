Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. 4,162,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

