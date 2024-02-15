MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 2,765,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

