Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.51. 8,946,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,942. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

