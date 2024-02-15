MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Down 11.6%

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.32 and last traded at C$51.58. Approximately 116,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 22,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.34.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.11.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

