MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.2 %
Shares of MYMD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.38. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $70.50.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
