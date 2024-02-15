MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.2 %

Shares of MYMD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.38. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MyMD Pharmaceuticals

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.