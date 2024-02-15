Myro 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.68 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Myro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Myro has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. Myro has a total market capitalization of $96.03 million and approximately $75.68 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.09405764 USD and is up 30.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $57,285,284.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

