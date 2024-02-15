Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity at Natural Resource Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.