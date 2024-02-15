Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

