Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,712.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00112280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006813 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

