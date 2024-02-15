Neil Scanlon Sells 26,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 134,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

