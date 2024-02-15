NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Announces Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. NerdWallet updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 640,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

