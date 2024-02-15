Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $444.84 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $570.05 million and approximately $444.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 151.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,399.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.00526485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00135124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00051730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00246308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00155306 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,245,710,180 coins and its circulating supply is 43,543,176,570 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

