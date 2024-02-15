Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $24.62 on Major Exchanges

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $2,301.86 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $24.62 or 0.00047379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.64413577 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,701.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

