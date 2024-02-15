NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.68. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 203,540 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

