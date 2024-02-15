NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

In other news, COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

