NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
