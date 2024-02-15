NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 205,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 136,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,036. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

