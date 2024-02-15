NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 589,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 927,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

NextDecade Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NextDecade by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextDecade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

