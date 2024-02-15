Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,904,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551,798 shares during the period. NIO accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.68% of NIO worth $1,038,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 53,649,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,907,648. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

