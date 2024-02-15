Niza Global (NIZA) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $876,396.44 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01803774 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $413,755.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.