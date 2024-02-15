Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares traded.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
