Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 32.5% in January

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $223.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 62.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Norwood Financial by 163.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

