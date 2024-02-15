Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.04 million.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
