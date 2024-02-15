Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,142,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,411 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.52% of NU worth $856,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,611,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

