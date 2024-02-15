NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 3%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 10,184,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 33,376,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

