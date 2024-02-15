Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.86. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 783,708 shares changing hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
