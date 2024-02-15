Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.86. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 783,708 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.