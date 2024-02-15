Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $823.97 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $823.97 million and $86.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.61 or 0.05450872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

