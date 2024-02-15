Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $430.65. 216,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,024. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $448.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

