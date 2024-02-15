Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 161,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 654,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $815.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 7,461 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $110,721.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $560,343.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,894 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.