On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.01

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.01 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 142.20 ($1.80). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.83), with a volume of 361,571 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.
On the Beach Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Shaun Morton acquired 36,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($65,368.78). Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
